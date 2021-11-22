Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?

WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?

WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?

TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?

TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?

I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review

I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review

bunkered's recent competition winner, Stuart Wilson, has kept his eight-year-old driver locked away in a cupboard after years of battling a huge miss off the tee.

Although he can find more fairways with his 3-wood, Stuart is leaving himself longer approach shots into the green and ultimately spoiling his chances of shooting lower scores.

• Titleist T-Series 2021 irons – FIRST LOOK!

• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

In this video, you'll get a chance to see Stuart go through an in-depth driver fitting at Titleist's national fitting centre with fitting specialist, Graeme Noblett.

With the brilliant new tech available in the latest Titleist TSi range, just how big are the gains going to be for Stuart, and, crucially, will he find something that gives him the confidence to get the driver back in his bag permanently?