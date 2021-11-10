search
HomeVideosOne of the most talented golfers I've ever played with

One of the most talented golfers I've ever played with

By bunkered.co.uk30 October, 2021
connor graham junior golf Blairgowrie Golf Club SGU Video Scottish Amateur Championship

Could this be Scotland's next superstar?

Connor has an official handicap of +4, and can hit the ball further than most grown men.

He has wracked up multiple wins on the Scottish junior circuit, whilst also becoming the youngest player in history to reach the semi-final of the Men's Scottish Amateur Championship.

• YOUR NEW WINTER RANGE ROUTINE

• THE SIMPLE WAY TO FLUSH YOUR IRONS

David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) went along to Blairgowrie Golf Club to play Connor in a match.

The quality of golf on display from the precocious junior golfer was mind-blowing...just take a look for yourself.

