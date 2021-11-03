One of the most talented golfers I've ever played with

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Could this be Scotland's next superstar?

Connor has an official handicap of +4, and can hit the ball further than most grown men.

He has wracked up multiple wins on the Scottish junior circuit, whilst also becoming the youngest player in history to reach the semi-final of the Men's Scottish Amateur Championship.

David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) went along to Blairgowrie Golf Club to play Connor in a match.

The quality of golf on display from the precocious junior golfer was mind-blowing...just take a look for yourself.