PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500

PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500

By David Cunninghame13 November, 2020
Utility Irons Titleist U-500 TaylorMade SIM UDI Callaway X Forged UT Review Video

Utility irons are a brilliant tool to help improve your long game.

They deliver fantastic versatility, speed, forgiveness and are a favourite among better players and those who don't like hybrids.

• Titleist U•500 - FIRST LOOK!

In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts three of his favourite utility irons for 2020 to the test.

• TaylorMade SIM UDI - FIRST LOOK!

• Callaway X Forged UT - FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to see what he has to say about the looks, feel and performance of these brilliant designs.

