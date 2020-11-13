How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Utility irons are a brilliant tool to help improve your long game.

They deliver fantastic versatility, speed, forgiveness and are a favourite among better players and those who don't like hybrids.



• Titleist U•500 - FIRST LOOK!



In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts three of his favourite utility irons for 2020 to the test.

• TaylorMade SIM UDI - FIRST LOOK!

• Callaway X Forged UT - FIRST LOOK!



Watch the video to see what he has to say about the looks, feel and performance of these brilliant designs.