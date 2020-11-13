Utility irons are a brilliant tool to help improve your long game.
They deliver fantastic versatility, speed, forgiveness and are a favourite among better players and those who don't like hybrids.
• Titleist U•500 - FIRST LOOK!
In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts three of his favourite utility irons for 2020 to the test.
• TaylorMade SIM UDI - FIRST LOOK!
• Callaway X Forged UT - FIRST LOOK!
Watch the video to see what he has to say about the looks, feel and performance of these brilliant designs.