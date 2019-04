Bubba Watson: Why is his Ping G driver pink?

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

PING’s new G410 irons promise game improvement levels of performance in a more compact, sleeker package that will appeal to a massive number of golfers.

Building upon the success of the brilliant G400s, the G410 irons have been designed with two things chief in mind: speed and forgiveness.

• PING G410 irons – FIRST LOOK!



• PING G410 Plus driver – FIRST LOOK!



Watch the video to find out what David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) had to say after testing these brilliant game improvement irons.