Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

In this video we pit three of the best drivers for 2019 head to head to see which one comes out on top.
All three of these heads feature advanced technologies designed to maximise your ball speed and distance, whilst also offering bags of forgiveness and plenty of adjustability.
Watch the video to see what our gear expert, David Cunninghame, had to say after testing each driver extensively, both on the golf course and using his SkyTrak launch monitor.
It’s going to be an interesting battle between these three incredible big sticks, enjoy.