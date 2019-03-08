Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

In this video we pit three of the best drivers for 2019 head to head to see which one comes out on top.



All three of these heads feature advanced technologies designed to maximise your ball speed and distance, whilst also offering bags of forgiveness and plenty of adjustability.



• REVIEW – Mizuno ST190 driver is a huge step up

Watch the video to see what our gear expert, David Cunninghame, had to say after testing each driver extensively, both on the golf course and using his SkyTrak launch monitor.



• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

• PING G410 Plus driver – FIRST LOOK!

It’s going to be an interesting battle between these three incredible big sticks, enjoy.