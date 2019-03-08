search
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

By David Cunninghame06 March, 2019
PING G410 Plus Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK Mizuno ST190G Ping Cobra Mizuno Drivers Video Review Equipment

Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

By David Cunninghame06 March, 2019
PING G410 Plus Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK Mizuno ST190G Ping Cobra Mizuno Drivers Video Review Equipment

In this video we pit three of the best drivers for 2019 head to head to see which one comes out on top.

All three of these heads feature advanced technologies designed to maximise your ball speed and distance, whilst also offering bags of forgiveness and plenty of adjustability.

• REVIEW – Mizuno ST190 driver is a huge step up

Watch the video to see what our gear expert, David Cunninghame, had to say after testing each driver extensively, both on the golf course and using his SkyTrak launch monitor.

• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

• PING G410 Plus driver – FIRST LOOK!

It’s going to be an interesting battle between these three incredible big sticks, enjoy.

