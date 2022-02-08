The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review

The soaring popularity of players distance irons is showing no signs of slowing down, and PING is making sure it won’t be left behind the crowd with this latest release.
The new i525 irons boast an advanced, hollow-body construction to deliver ballistic ball speed and great forgiveness in a compact, players-style head.
Our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take PING's latest creation out onto the course to find how just how powerful this new players distance iron really is.
Watch the video and find out why David thinks the i525 will be such a great fit for so many golfers.