PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?

THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?

IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review

HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400

There aren’t many players’ irons that can match the all-round performance of the new PING i59.

Its advanced three-piece forged design incorporates a raft of advanced technologies, including an all-new AlumiCore, in order to deliver the look, feel and flight of a true players’ irons, but with added forgiveness and speed.

The i59 has already proved to be a popular choice among many of PING’s staff professional, but how will David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) fair when putting them to the test.

Watch the video to discover why he is such a huge fan of this new design.