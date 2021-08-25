PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review

There aren’t many players’ irons that can match the all-round performance of the new PING i59.
Its advanced three-piece forged design incorporates a raft of advanced technologies, including an all-new AlumiCore, in order to deliver the look, feel and flight of a true players’ irons, but with added forgiveness and speed.
• The PING 21 putters - REVIEW
• Which PING iron is right for you?
The i59 has already proved to be a popular choice among many of PING’s staff professional, but how will David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) fair when putting them to the test.
Watch the video to discover why he is such a huge fan of this new design.