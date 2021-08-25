search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosPERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review

PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review

By bunkered.co.uk24 August, 2021
Ping PING i59 Ping irons PING Glide Forged Pro Ping Wedges Review Video

Related videos

HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review
IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
PING G410 irons review
PING G410 irons review
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver
FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Bubba Watson: Why is his Ping G driver pink?
Bubba Watson: Why is his Ping G driver pink?

PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review

By bunkered.co.uk24 August, 2021
Ping PING i59 Ping irons PING Glide Forged Pro Ping Wedges Review Video

There aren’t many players’ irons that can match the all-round performance of the new PING i59.

Its advanced three-piece forged design incorporates a raft of advanced technologies, including an all-new AlumiCore, in order to deliver the look, feel and flight of a true players’ irons, but with added forgiveness and speed.

• The PING 21 putters - REVIEW

• Which PING iron is right for you?

The i59 has already proved to be a popular choice among many of PING’s staff professional, but how will David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) fair when putting them to the test.

Watch the video to discover why he is such a huge fan of this new design.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow