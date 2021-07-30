search
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE

PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE

By bunkered.co.uk27 July, 2021
Callaway Golf Callaway Old Course St Andrews Video St Andrews Links Trust St Andrews Links Golf Academy

Prizes don’t come much bigger or better than this.

To celebrate the renewal of its partnership with St Andrews Links Trust, Callaway decided to offer one lucky winner (and a guest) the chance to experience all of the benefits of this collaboration.

• REVIEW – Callaway Epic drivers

The prize included, an Epic driver and Odyssey putter fitting at the St Andrews Callaway Performance Centre, a one-hour lesson in the St Andrew Links Academy on ‘how to play the Old Course, a raft of Callaway and Travis Mathew goodies, and a round on the hallowed turf of the Old Course.

• REVIEW – Callaway Apex TCB irons

Dominic Feeney and Barrie Hope were the lucky recipients of this incredible prize, and we followed their journey around the Home of Golf.

