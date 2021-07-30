PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE

WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max

Prizes don’t come much bigger or better than this.

To celebrate the renewal of its partnership with St Andrews Links Trust, Callaway decided to offer one lucky winner (and a guest) the chance to experience all of the benefits of this collaboration.

The prize included, an Epic driver and Odyssey putter fitting at the St Andrews Callaway Performance Centre, a one-hour lesson in the St Andrew Links Academy on ‘how to play the Old Course, a raft of Callaway and Travis Mathew goodies, and a round on the hallowed turf of the Old Course.

Dominic Feeney and Barrie Hope were the lucky recipients of this incredible prize, and we followed their journey around the Home of Golf.