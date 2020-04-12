search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosPUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X

PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X

By David Cunninghame12 April, 2020
Odyssey Triple Track TaylorMade Spider X Triple Track Technology TaylorMade TP5 Pix Putters Golf balls Review Video

Related videos

THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Odyssey O-Works putters give revolutionary roll
Odyssey O-Works putters give revolutionary roll
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!

PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X

By David Cunninghame12 April, 2020
Odyssey Triple Track TaylorMade Spider X Triple Track Technology TaylorMade TP5 Pix Putters Golf balls Review Video

Drive for show, putt for dough - right?

Thing is, if you don't have the right putter in your hands, you're not going to make much dough.

• Odyssey Triple Track putters – A guarantee to hole more putts

• Callaway ERC Soft ball - FIRST LOOK!

That's the purpose of this video from our gear guru David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered). He's putting two of 2020's most talked-about putters up against each other: the Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten and the TaylorMade Spider X.

• TaylorMade Spider X Putters – FIRST LOOK!

• TaylorMade TP5 pix – Rickie Fowler's new golf ball

Both have been developed to help you get the ball in the hole much more easily and have some ingenious innovations to make that task more straightforward than ever.

But which one is right for you?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
See all videos right arrow