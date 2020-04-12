Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?

Drive for show, putt for dough - right?

Thing is, if you don't have the right putter in your hands, you're not going to make much dough.



That's the purpose of this video from our gear guru David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered). He's putting two of 2020's most talked-about putters up against each other: the Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten and the TaylorMade Spider X.

Both have been developed to help you get the ball in the hole much more easily and have some ingenious innovations to make that task more straightforward than ever.

But which one is right for you?