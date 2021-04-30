search
HomeVideosPUTTER BATTLE! – Three of the best 2021 models compared

PUTTER BATTLE! – Three of the best 2021 models compared

By David Cunninghame30 April, 2021
taylormade putters 2021 ping putters 2021 odyssey putters 2021 putter review Putters Review Video

There have been so many fantastic putters released in 2021, so I decided to take three of my favourite models onto the golf course for a head-to-head test.

The three I have selected are the TaylorMade Spider SR, PING 2021 Tyne 4 and Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie.

• PING 2021 putter models – FIRST LOOK!

• TaylorMade unveils four new Spider putter models 

• Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

In this video I will run you through the technology packed into each design, let you know how they performed out on the golf course and make a decision as to which one is going on my bag. 

