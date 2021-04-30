PUTTER BATTLE! – Three of the best 2021 models compared

There have been so many fantastic putters released in 2021, so I decided to take three of my favourite models onto the golf course for a head-to-head test.
The three I have selected are the TaylorMade Spider SR, PING 2021 Tyne 4 and Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie.
In this video I will run you through the technology packed into each design, let you know how they performed out on the golf course and make a decision as to which one is going on my bag.