REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review

The new Titleist TSi drivers are the complete performance package and could be your ticket to longer and straighter tee shots.
Titleist claims that these new drivers are faster in the air, faster at impact and push the boundaries of speed through their advanced engineering and an exotic face material breakthrough.
Two years ago Titleist seriously upped its driver game with the launch of the TS2 and TS3 drivers.
With the release of TSi we have an even bigger acceleration of Titleist driver performance.
Watch as David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts the new Titlesit TSi drivers and fairway woods through their paces.