HomeVideosREAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review

REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review

By David Cunninghame15 October, 2020
Titleist Titleist TSi drivers Titleist TSi fairways Titleist TSi2 Titleist TSi3 Titleist TS3 Drivers Fairway Woods New Gear Review Video

The new Titleist TSi drivers are the complete performance package and could be your ticket to longer and straighter tee shots.

Titleist claims that these new drivers are faster in the air, faster at impact and push the boundaries of speed through their advanced engineering and an exotic face material breakthrough.

Two years ago Titleist seriously upped its driver game with the launch of the TS2 and TS3 drivers.

With the release of TSi we have an even bigger acceleration of Titleist driver performance.  

Watch as David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts the new Titlesit TSi drivers and fairway woods through their paces.

