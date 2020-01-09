REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

TaylorMade’s 2020 driver line-up is promising performance like never before thanks to some innovative technologies and a revolutionary change to the geometry of driver design.

There are three models to choose from in the line-up, the SIM, SIM MAX and SIM MAX•D, with each offering varying performance benefits for different kinds of golfers.

• TaylorMade SIM drivers – FIRST LOOK!

In this video, David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) takes TaylorMade’s new SIM and SIM MAX out for a test drive.

• TaylorMade SIM fairways & rescue - FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video and David will talk you through how the new SIM drivers perform on the launch monitor, out on the course, the things he loves about them and which one could be the right fit for you.