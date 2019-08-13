REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Two years ago, TaylorMade introduced an iron that would become one of the most popular and best selling in the brand’s long history.

It would also set a benchmark for performance in the relatively new players distance iron category.

That iron was the P•790.



TaylorMade has just unveiled the second generation of this powerful players iron, promising even greater speed and forgiveness than its predecessor.



To improve on an iron as successful as the original P·790, engineers faced the challenge of taking everything that made its design so successful, refining and emphasising many of the unique design elements that made it so successful without drastically changing its DNA.



The result?

Well, why not watch the video and let David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) talk you through why he thinks this new edition of the P•790 will prove just as popular as the original.