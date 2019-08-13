search
HomeVideosREVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!

REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!

By David Cunninghame13 August, 2019
TaylorMade TaylorMade 2019 P790 TaylorMade p790 TaylorMade irons New Gear Review Video

Two years ago, TaylorMade introduced an iron that would become one of the most popular and best selling in the brand’s long history.

It would also set a benchmark for performance in the relatively new players distance iron category.

That iron was the P•790.

• TaylorMade 2019 P790 irons – FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade has just unveiled the second generation of this powerful players iron, promising even greater speed and forgiveness than its predecessor.

• TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

To improve on an iron as successful as the original P·790, engineers faced the challenge of taking everything that made its design so successful, refining and emphasising many of the unique design elements that made it so successful without drastically changing its DNA.

• TaylorMade TP Patina Putters – First Look!

The result?

Well, why not watch the video and let David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) talk you through why he thinks this new edition of the P•790 will prove just as popular as the original.

