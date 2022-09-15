Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON

search
By James Tait14 September, 2022
Let's face it, we all want simple ways to improve our chipping and consistency around the greens.

So, who better to show me the ropes than the legendary Roger Cleveland?

I was lucky enough to catch up with master wedge maker who gave me some incredible tricks and tips around the greens – and there are plenty of tips which you can make use of too.

Using the new Callaway Jaws Raw wedges, Roger played a variety of different length shots, demonstrating how to make the most of scoring opportunities around the greens.

However, he also showed me something that was very different and something I'd never tried before – and something which completely transformed my short game.

