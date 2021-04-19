search
SHOULD YOU BE USING HONMA GOLF CLUBS? – TR21 X & T//WORLD GS review

SHOULD YOU BE USING HONMA GOLF CLUBS? – TR21 X & T//WORLD GS review

By bunkered.co.uk16 April, 2021
Honma Honma TR21 X Honma TR21 B Honma T//WORLD GS Gear Review Video

HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
£4000 Honma Driver- Is it worth it?
TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
HONMA is a name that most of you will be familiar with, but we doubt you’ve ever tried any of the brand’s clubs.

Well to see if HONMA can hold its own against some of the game’s big guns, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take the latest TR21 X irons and T//WORLD driver out onto the course. 

• REVIEW – Honma TR21 X irons

• HONMA T//WORLD wedge – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to find out just how well the Japanese equipment manufacturer’s products performed and whether or not you should consider putting these clubs in your bag. 

