SHOULD YOU BE USING HONMA GOLF CLUBS? – TR21 X & T//WORLD GS review

HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?

HONMA is a name that most of you will be familiar with, but we doubt you’ve ever tried any of the brand’s clubs.

Well to see if HONMA can hold its own against some of the game’s big guns, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take the latest TR21 X irons and T//WORLD driver out onto the course.

Watch the video to find out just how well the Japanese equipment manufacturer’s products performed and whether or not you should consider putting these clubs in your bag.