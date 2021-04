How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Stableford is a scoring system which involves scoring points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

The objective in Stableford, therefore, is to have the highest score – unlike traditional scoring methods.

• Stableford: How it works

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) explains how this unique system works and how to play it when you next head to the golf course.