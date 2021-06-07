search
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!

By David Cunninghame04 June, 2021
Stewart Golf Stewart Golf Q Follow Stewart Golf X10 Follow Stewart Golf X Series Electric Trolleys Carts Review Video

Stewart Golf has earned a reputation for producing some of the most technologically advanced electric trolleys in golf, and for 2021 it has introduced the new X10 Follow and Q Remote models.

The X10 is an evolution the brand’s iconic X Series, boasting significant ‘under the skin’ improvements which results in the most accurate and reliable Follow experience to date.

The Q Remote, meanwhile, has been designed for golfers seeking a compact, remote control electric trolley at a lower price tag than you would perhaps have expected from Stewart Golf. 

• Stewart Golf unveils X10 trolleys

• Stewart Golf Q Remote - FIRST LOOK!

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) takes both models onto the course to experience the benefits of the British trolley manufacturer’s Remote and Follow functions.

Watch the video to find out why these trolleys make playing golf so much more fun.

