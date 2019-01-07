TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade says that its all-new M5 & M6 drivers and their Speed Injected Twist Face takes performance to unsurpassed levels with the next generation of M technology.

The new M-series drivers push engineering boundaries like never before to offer every golfer the fastest possible driver face for more distance and supreme accuracy through new Speed Injected Twist Face technology

Highlighting TaylorMade’s next generation of M metalwood performance are the M5 & M5 Tour drivers, designed from the sole up to be the highest-performing drivers in company history.

Complementing the M5 driver are the incredibly forgiving and high launching M6 and M6 D-Type drivers, which, like the M5, are injected to the maximum legal level of speed.In addition to Twist Face and Speed Injected technologies, TaylorMade has also incorporated numerous additional technologies to take performance levels to unprecedented levels.



In this video we pit the M5 up against the M6 to see how TaylorMade’s 2019 driver options compare with one another and also stack them up against last year’s M3.