TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers

TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers

By David Cunninghame08 January, 2019
Video TaylorMade M5 Callaway Epic Flash Titleist TS3 Drivers New Gear Review

In this video we pit three of the best premium drivers on the market today head to head to see which one comes out on top.

All three of these heads feature advanced technologies designed to maximise your ball speed and distance, whilst also offering bags of forgiveness and plenty of adjustability.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

Watch the video to see what our gear expert, David Cunninghame, had to say after testing each driver extensively, both on the golf course and using his SkyTrak launch monitor.

• Review: Titleist TS2 and TS3 drivers offer speed that will blow you away

It’s going to be an interesting battle between these three incredible big sticks, enjoy.

