search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosTaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon

TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon

By David Cunninghame02 September, 2020
TaylorMade Tiger Woods TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind TaylorMade MG2 TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 TaylorMade wedges Wedges Review Video

Related videos

WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)
HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)
HOW TO PLAY A FLOP SHOT | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 3)
HOW TO PLAY A FLOP SHOT | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 3)
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
TaylorMade P760 irons review
TaylorMade P760 irons review
TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?
TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
TaylorMade M4 driver review
TaylorMade M4 driver review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Tiger Woods - 1997 Masters driver vs 2018 Masters driver
Tiger Woods - 1997 Masters driver vs 2018 Masters driver
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Simon Dyson talks Cleveland wedges
Simon Dyson talks Cleveland wedges
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day

TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon

By David Cunninghame02 September, 2020
TaylorMade Tiger Woods TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind TaylorMade MG2 TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 TaylorMade wedges Wedges Review Video

We all wish we could emulate Tiger’s magic touch around the greens, but let’s face it, hitting high drop and stop flops and low checkers from a tight lie are a lot easier said than done.

Well now you might be able to get a little closer to playing the magical shots you’ve seen the big cat pull off thanks to TaylorMade’s new Tiger Woods Special Edition Grind MG2 wedges.

• READ MORE - Get your hands on Tiger’s TaylorMade wedges

Tiger is a savant when it comes golf equipment. He pours over every single detail of his clubs to ensure they will perform to his unparalleled standards.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

For that reason, he uses some rather unique wedges.

• TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) talks you through the unique sole grinds he has on his wedges and how they allow him to hit all of the incredible shots we see him pull off around the greens.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow