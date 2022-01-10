Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!

Say hello to TaylorMade's new Stealth 'carbonwoods'.
Let’s get straight to the big red elephant in the room.
TaylorMade has engineered its new Stealth Plus, Stealth and Stealth HD drivers with a carbon face.
• TaylorMade unveils ground-breaking Stealth drivers
Over two decades in the making, the new and unique 60X Carbon Twist Face has been comprised of 60 layers of carbon sheets strategically arranged to optimise energy transfer and to bring you the future of driver performance.
• TaylorMade launches powerful Stealth irons
Now, I’m sure most of you are wondering why carbon and what difference will it make out on the golf course?
Well to find out, I headed to Dundonald Links to put the Stealth and Stealth HD models through their paces.
Watch the video for everything you need know about these unique drivers and my opinions.