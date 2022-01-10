search
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!

Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2022
TaylorMade TaylorMade Stealth TaylorMade Stealth HD TaylorMade Stealth Plus TaylorMade 60X Carbon Twist Face Drivers New Gear Review Video

TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods' secret short game weapon
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist TS Hybrids & U-Series Utilities
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
TaylorMade P760 irons review
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M4 driver review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Say hello to TaylorMade's new Stealth 'carbonwoods'.

Let’s get straight to the big red elephant in the room.

TaylorMade has engineered its new Stealth Plus, Stealth and Stealth HD drivers with a carbon face.

• TaylorMade unveils ground-breaking Stealth drivers

Over two decades in the making, the new and unique 60X Carbon Twist Face has been comprised of 60 layers of carbon sheets strategically arranged to optimise energy transfer and to bring you the future of driver performance.

• TaylorMade launches powerful Stealth irons

Now, I’m sure most of you are wondering why carbon and what difference will it make out on the golf course?

Well to find out, I headed to Dundonald Links to put the Stealth and Stealth HD models through their paces.

Watch the video for everything you need know about these unique drivers and my opinions.

