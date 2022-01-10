search
HomeVideosTaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE

TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2022
Drivers TaylorMade Stealth Callaway Rogue ST MAX Comparison Video Review

We all know that TaylorMade and Callaway make some of the best drivers in the business.

For 2022, TaylorMade has brought its new Stealth drivers to the table, powered by a unique carbon face.

• TaylorMade unveils ground-breaking Stealth drivers

Callaway, meanwhile, says that the Rogue ST line has been Speed Tuned to create the brand’s ‘fastest, most stable driver ever.’

To find out how these new big sticks stacked up against on another, I decided to pay a visit to Dundonald Links to put the Stealth and Rogue ST MAX to the test.

• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers

Watch the video to find out what driver I would stick in my bag, and which one might be the best fit for your game.

