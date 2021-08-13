search
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 2

By David Cunninghame13 August, 2021
Arran Golf Marathon FootJoy FootJoy Flex XP FootJoy apparel Isle of Arran Corrie Golf Club Lochranza Golf Video

Known as ’Scotland in miniature,’ the Isle of Arran is home to seven golf courses, and our guys, David Cunninghame and Cameron Adam, decided to take on all of them in just one day.

Their second stop of the day sees them drive north to take on the par-3 course at Lochranza, with some ‘local residents’ watching on.

• WATCH EPISODE 1 NOW!

Course number three is the spectacular Corrie Golf Club. Nestled at the bottom of Glen Sannox, this 9-hole, par 31 course is quite possibly one of the most scenic golf courses in Scotland.

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

Watch episode 2 as David and Cammy continue on their unique challenge.

• FootJoy has the perfect spikeless shoes for summer

Brought to you in association with FootJoy.

