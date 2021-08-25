search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosTHE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 3

THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 3

By David Cunninghame20 August, 2021
Arran Golf Marathon FootJoy FootJoy Flex XP FootJoy apparel Isle of Arran Brodick Golf Club Lamlash Golf Club

Related videos

THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 2
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 2
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FIRST REVIEW! FootJoy Fury shoes
FIRST REVIEW! FootJoy Fury shoes
Review: Putting the FootJoy ARC SL shoe through its paces
Review: Putting the FootJoy ARC SL shoe through its paces
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix

THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 3

By David Cunninghame20 August, 2021
Arran Golf Marathon FootJoy FootJoy Flex XP FootJoy apparel Isle of Arran Brodick Golf Club Lamlash Golf Club

Known as ’Scotland in miniature,’ the Isle of Arran is home to seven golf courses, and our guys, David Cunninghame and Cameron Adam, decided to take on all of them in just one day.

Episode 3 sees them take on the longest course on the island, Brodick Golf Club. This picturesque track offers a little bit of everything, with holes weaving through the tress and others nestled on the shoreline. Stunning views of Goatfell and the surrounding hills serve to top things off perfectly.

• WATCH EPISODE 1 NOW!

Course number five is Lamlash, the first golf club to be established on Arran. The undulating course presents plenty of challenges and some of the best views you'll find on the island.

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

Watch as David and Cammy continue on their unique challenge.

Brought to you in association with FootJoy.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow