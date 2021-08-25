THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 3

FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?

Known as ’Scotland in miniature,’ the Isle of Arran is home to seven golf courses, and our guys, David Cunninghame and Cameron Adam, decided to take on all of them in just one day.

Episode 3 sees them take on the longest course on the island, Brodick Golf Club. This picturesque track offers a little bit of everything, with holes weaving through the tress and others nestled on the shoreline. Stunning views of Goatfell and the surrounding hills serve to top things off perfectly.



Course number five is Lamlash, the first golf club to be established on Arran. The undulating course presents plenty of challenges and some of the best views you'll find on the island.

Watch as David and Cammy continue on their unique challenge.

Brought to you in association with FootJoy.