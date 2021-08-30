search
HomeVideosTHE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4

THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4

By David Cunninghame30 August, 2021
Known as ’Scotland in miniature,’ the Isle of Arran is home to seven golf courses, and our guys, David Cunninghame and Cameron Adam, decided to take on all of them in just one day.

In this fourth and final episode they begin by teeing it up at the delightful Whiting Bay Golf Club. Set above the village of Whiting Bay on the southeast coast of the island, its panoramic views of the Firth of Clyde and peaceful setting were just what the doctor ordered this late in the day.

• WATCH EPISODE 1 NOW!

Course number seven is Shiskine, perhaps the best-known track on the island. The 12-hole gem overlooks the Kilbrannan Sound and the Mull of Kintyre, with each hole as memorable and as special as the last.

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

Watch as David and Cammy wrap up their unique challenge.

Brought to you in association with FootJoy.

