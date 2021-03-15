THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review

CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review

Not all of us are in the position to spend the money on one of the big brands' latest drivers or sets of irons.



For those of you who are working on a tighter budget, Wilson’s new D9 range could be exactly what you’ve been searching for.



• Wilson D9 drivers, fairways, hybrids & irons – FIRST LOOK!

At £299 for the driver and £499 for a set of irons, they represent a bit of bargain.



• Wilson Staff Model golf balls - FIRST LOOK!



The question is, however, do they scrimp when it comes to overall performance.



• Wilson Staff Model CB irons - FIRST LOOK!



To find out, or man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) took the D9 driver, fairways, hybrids and irons out onto the course for a thorough test.

Watch the video for David’s thoughts on Wilson’s latest release and to find out how they performed.