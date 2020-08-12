search
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review

By David Cunninghame10 August, 2020
TaylorMade Irons TaylorMade P7MB Taylormade P7MC Taylormade P770 Irons

Are these the best-looking TaylorMade irons ever released?

From the moment you lay eyes on the all-new P•7MB, P•7MC and P•770 irons you will be in love.

We have two pure players irons in the shape of the P•7MB and P•7MC, while the P•770 is a compact distance iron that will be an appealing option to plenty of you reading this.

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will fill you in on everything you need to know about these beauties and which two will be making their way into his bag


