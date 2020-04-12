THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?

Bubba Watson: Why is his Ping G driver pink?

Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?

What one thing do 99.9% of all new golf products have in common?

Simple: they all look stunning.

Golf equipment companies invest huge amounts of money in product development every single year to ensure that you get clubs that don’t just perform brilliantly and help you unleash your potential but which look fantastic, too.

Because as any top golfer will tell you, looks matter.

But here’s a question: which piece of golf equipment released in 2020 looks the best of the lot?

Our man David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) has seen and tried just about every single one… and he’s finally picked his favourite.

• PING Heppler putters – FIRST LOOK!



Fortunately, it performs just as beautifully as it looks.

Check out this video and see if you agree with the conclusion he has drawn…