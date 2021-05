IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

Foursomes and Fourball are two popular formats of golf but do you know the difference between them?

Foursomes and Fourball are team forms of the game that can be played in either stroke or match play, with both featuring in events like the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

• Foursomes: How does it work?

• How to play Greensomes

In this video you will find out everything you need to know so you can go and play both formats for yourself