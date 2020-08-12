THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED

The draw shot, a powerful ball flight that looks impressive with every club in the bag.

But the truth is most amateurs struggle to move the ball from right to left with any control or consistency.

In his first video for bunkered, PGA Professional Cameron Adam offers up a drill that he believes will help you achieve that ball flight in no time.