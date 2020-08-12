search
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam10 August, 2020
golf coaching Golf drills how to draw the ball Draw shot Golf Lessons draw your irons

The draw shot, a powerful ball flight that looks impressive with every club in the bag.

But the truth is most amateurs struggle to move the ball from right to left with any control or consistency.

In his first video for bunkered, PGA Professional Cameron Adam offers up a drill that he believes will help you achieve that ball flight in no time.

