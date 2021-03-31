The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like

OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

Every golf fan dreams of getting to go to The Masters. Very few ever get to do so.

In this special, filmed episode of The bunkered Podcast, regular hosts Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie take you behind the gates of Augusta National to give you a no-holds-barred, honest account of what the tournament and its iconic venue are really like.

From the food, to the merchandise shop, to their first impressions, to the town around about the golf club, expect to hear all about Augusta in a way you never have before...

Some highlights:

06:02 Terrible hotels

12:30 The first encounter with a Green Jacket

15:08 "You spent how much in the shop?!"

28:56 Adam Scott's favourite restaurant

30:47 Check-in nightmares

37:23 The golf club next door

38:26 Sorry, Knoxy

40:12 A colossal blunder...

43:46 BBQs with Niall Horan

46:02 Being there for Tiger's 15th win

55:32 The truth about downtown

01:02:30 Tips for this year

01:03:58 Rory's grand slam prospects

THE BUNKERED PODCAST

Kindly supported by Motocaddy, new episodes of The bunkered Podcast are released every Tuesday from all good podcast platforms.

Listen for FREE at:

Apple: https://apple.co/3vSQFyk

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vUGyc4