The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like

Every golf fan dreams of getting to go to The Masters. Very few ever get to do so.
In this special, filmed episode of The bunkered Podcast, regular hosts Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie take you behind the gates of Augusta National to give you a no-holds-barred, honest account of what the tournament and its iconic venue are really like.
From the food, to the merchandise shop, to their first impressions, to the town around about the golf club, expect to hear all about Augusta in a way you never have before...
Some highlights:
06:02 Terrible hotels
12:30 The first encounter with a Green Jacket
15:08 "You spent how much in the shop?!"
28:56 Adam Scott's favourite restaurant
30:47 Check-in nightmares
37:23 The golf club next door
38:26 Sorry, Knoxy
40:12 A colossal blunder...
43:46 BBQs with Niall Horan
46:02 Being there for Tiger's 15th win
55:32 The truth about downtown
01:02:30 Tips for this year
01:03:58 Rory's grand slam prospects
