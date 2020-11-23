search
HomeVideosTHE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam23 November, 2020
Golf Lessons Iron Play golf coaching Golf drills Video Video Tips

THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam23 November, 2020
Golf Lessons Iron Play golf coaching Golf drills Video Video Tips

Golf is not a game of perfect, and that includes your lie.

We all want to play from the flattest parts of the course, but unfortunately this isn’t always the case.

* HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

* 6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF

* AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???

So you need to know how to adjust your swing for all the possible scenarios you’ll face during your round.

In this video you’ll learn how to play the ball from two of the most awkward lies on the course, ball above and below your feet.

