THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

How to improve your follow through

How to improve your follow through

How to smash your driver an extra 15 yards

How to smash your driver an extra 15 yards

Get strong in your legs like Rory McIlroy

Get strong in your legs like Rory McIlroy

How to play the ball below your feet

How to play the ball below your feet

How to make the most of your hybrids

How to make the most of your hybrids

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith

Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith

HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED

How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy

How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy

HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy

How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy

IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

Golf is not a game of perfect, and that includes your lie.

We all want to play from the flattest parts of the course, but unfortunately this isn’t always the case.

* HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

* 6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF

* AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???

So you need to know how to adjust your swing for all the possible scenarios you’ll face during your round.

In this video you’ll learn how to play the ball from two of the most awkward lies on the course, ball above and below your feet.

