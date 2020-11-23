THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

Golf is not a game of perfect, and that includes your lie.
We all want to play from the flattest parts of the course, but unfortunately this isn’t always the case.
So you need to know how to adjust your swing for all the possible scenarios you’ll face during your round.
In this video you’ll learn how to play the ball from two of the most awkward lies on the course, ball above and below your feet.