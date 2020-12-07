search
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?

By David Cunninghame07 December, 2020
Srixon Srixon ZX Series Srixon ZX5 Srixon ZX7 Drivers Review Video

Picking your next driver can be a tricky business.

There are so many great options out there, from Titleist to Callaway, TaylorMade and PING and plenty others in between.

• Srixon ZX Series woods – FIRST LOOK!

There is one brand, however, that always seems to get overlooked.

We know this brand produces fantastic forged irons but their drivers just haven't quite gained the same level of popularity amongst golfers.

• The incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

Over the past few years, though, this brand has made some huge strides forward in its driver designs and its latest models are here to compete with the big boys.

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

Our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts these drivers through their paces and details why he thinks they are so underrated.

