search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosTHE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam07 September, 2020
Golf Lessons golf coaching Short Game Video Flop Shot

Related videos

A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy
A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy
An instant fix for every golfer's slice! | IMG Academy
An instant fix for every golfer's slice! | IMG Academy
How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy
How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy
HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED
HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)
HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)
HOW TO PLAY A FLOP SHOT | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 3)
HOW TO PLAY A FLOP SHOT | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 3)
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
How to improve your chipping control
How to improve your chipping control
Shane Lowry: My short game
Shane Lowry: My short game
How to play the ball below your feet
How to play the ball below your feet
Get down low in bunkers
Get down low in bunkers
How to chip from a bare lie
How to chip from a bare lie
How to improve your greenside chipping
How to improve your greenside chipping
How to hit the perfect pitch shot
How to hit the perfect pitch shot
How to escape greenside bunkers
How to escape greenside bunkers
Dave Pelz: 3 short game secrets
Dave Pelz: 3 short game secrets

THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam07 September, 2020
Golf Lessons golf coaching Short Game Video Flop Shot

There’s nothing worse than when you find yourself short sided, with very little green to work with.

Add a treacherous bunker or water hazard to the equation and the pressure can be crippling.

* HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

* HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED

* THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED

But what if you had the very shot to deal with this situation?

bunkered’s very own PGA Professional, Cameron Adam (@cameronadamgolf) gives a first class lesson on how to hit the ball skyward, so you can clear that trouble and knock it close

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow