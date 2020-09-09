THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED

There’s nothing worse than when you find yourself short sided, with very little green to work with.
Add a treacherous bunker or water hazard to the equation and the pressure can be crippling.
But what if you had the very shot to deal with this situation?
bunkered’s very own PGA Professional, Cameron Adam (@cameronadamgolf) gives a first class lesson on how to hit the ball skyward, so you can clear that trouble and knock it close