THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED

A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy

How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy

HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy

An instant fix for every golfer's slice! | IMG Academy

How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy

HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)

HOW TO PLAY A FLOP SHOT | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 3)

ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)

HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)

HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)

FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)

MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)

Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!

Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes

TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review

Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons

Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver

Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons

Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods

Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix

Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection

How caddies map a course

Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids

Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB

Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons

Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3

Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1

Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons

How to improve your chipping control

Shane Lowry: My short game

How to play the ball below your feet

Get down low in bunkers

How to chip from a bare lie

How to improve your greenside chipping

How to hit the perfect pitch shot

How to escape greenside bunkers