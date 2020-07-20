search
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2020
lessons

This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2020
lessons

Can the golf swing be as easy as throwing a ball?

Well, maybe not.

But we can use the same fundamentals for throwing and apply them to our swing to help improve the strike.

Try this simple drill during your next practice session and your weight transfer on the course will be effortless.

---

ABOUT IMG ACADEMY

IMG Academy is the world’s most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution. Established in 1978 with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, it has since grown to become a global phenomenon.

With a world-renowned boarding school and noted sports camps, IMG continues to set the standard for total academic, athletic and personal development in youth student-athletes.

The 600-acre, Bradenton, Florida campus annually attract hundreds of teams, groups and events for training and competition. Pro, Olympic and collegiate athletes leverage cutting-edge sport science to gain a greater edge on the competition. Adult athletes turn back the clock with sport instruction that hones their game, then unwind in a setting of contemporary luxury in the Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy.

Corporate professionals become better leaders, teammates and communicators with dynamic retreats and IMG Institute programming.

To find out more, click here

