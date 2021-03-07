search
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?

By David Cunninghame07 March, 2021
Titleist Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Pro V1x Titleist golf balls Golf balls Balls Custom Fitting Video

It’s the age-old question, should I be using a Pro V1 or a Pro V1x?

We all know that Titleist’s premium performance golf balls are some of the very best in the game, with both offering incredible all-round performance.

• Titleist 2021 Pro V1 & Pro V1x – FIRST LOOK!

Choosing the right one for you, however, can often be a guessing game for most golfers.

• REVIEW – "New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

To help answer this question David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) headed along for a golf ball fitting with Titleist golf ball product specialist, Andrew Buttar.

• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video and find out which model is the right fit for David's game and which one will be the best fit for you.

