TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Picking your next set of irons can be a tricky business.



In this video David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) puts each of Titleist’s five strong T-Series irons line-up through their paces to let you know which one might be best for you and how they compare with one another.

He will also go into detail on the two new additions to the line-up – T400 and T100•S.



• Titleist T400 irons – FIRST LOOK!

The T400 irons are Titleist’s all-new, easy launching distance machines. It is the brand’s first true foray into the super game-improvement category but will they live up to the distance and forgiveness promises that Titleist is making?



• WATCH - TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS REVIEW

The T100•S, meanwhile, is for those of you seeking forged feel and precision with some added distance.



• Titleist T100S irons – FIRST LOOK!



Watch the video for everything you need know about how these five iron models perform.