HomeVideosTITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???

TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???

By David Cunninghame11 September, 2020
Titleist Titleist Tour Speed Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Tour Soft Titleist golf balls Balls Review Video

Related videos

Titleist recently unveiled an entirely new golf ball design – Tour Speed.

Question is though, where does it sit in the brand’s current ball line-up and can it compete with the Pro V1?

The No.1 ball brand in golf decided to bring this high performance option to market following years of rigorous product development.

• Titleist Tour Speed golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

Now Titleist is making some pretty bold claims with Tour Speed.

• HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts those claims to the test. He also compares the Tour Speed with the Pro V1 and Tour Soft to give you a clear idea of how this golf ball performs and whether or not it could be a good fit for your game.

• How to tell what year your Pro V1 is from

Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about Tour Speed.

