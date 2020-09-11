TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???

Titleist recently unveiled an entirely new golf ball design – Tour Speed.
Question is though, where does it sit in the brand’s current ball line-up and can it compete with the Pro V1?
The No.1 ball brand in golf decided to bring this high performance option to market following years of rigorous product development.
Now Titleist is making some pretty bold claims with Tour Speed.
In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts those claims to the test. He also compares the Tour Speed with the Pro V1 and Tour Soft to give you a clear idea of how this golf ball performs and whether or not it could be a good fit for your game.
Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about Tour Speed.