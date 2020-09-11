TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Titleist recently unveiled an entirely new golf ball design – Tour Speed.



Question is though, where does it sit in the brand’s current ball line-up and can it compete with the Pro V1?

The No.1 ball brand in golf decided to bring this high performance option to market following years of rigorous product development.



• Titleist Tour Speed golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

Now Titleist is making some pretty bold claims with Tour Speed.

• HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)



In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts those claims to the test. He also compares the Tour Speed with the Pro V1 and Tour Soft to give you a clear idea of how this golf ball performs and whether or not it could be a good fit for your game.

• How to tell what year your Pro V1 is from



Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about Tour Speed.