Titleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review

The Titleist TS driver family is now complete with the addition of the all-new TS1 & TS4.
The new ultra-lightweight Titleist TS1 has been designed to help those of you who swing it on the slow side generate effortless distance.
The weighting of TS1 has been strategically trimmed to maximise launch and distance at moderate swing speeds, while maintaining the precision fitting capabilities of Titleist’s SureFit Hosel and a high MOI for stability and forgiveness.
If, however, you are looking for ultra-low spin performance and incredible speed from the tee then the TS4 might be the driver you have been searching for.
The innovations used to drive ball speed in the TS2 and TS3 drivers have been optimised for TS4’s 430cc Speed Chassis, designed to aggressively reduce spin and maximise distance for high-spin players.
