Titleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

The Titleist TS driver family is now complete with the addition of the all-new TS1 & TS4.

The new ultra-lightweight Titleist TS1 has been designed to help those of you who swing it on the slow side generate effortless distance.



• Titleist TS1 driver – FIRST LOOK!

The weighting of TS1 has been strategically trimmed to maximise launch and distance at moderate swing speeds, while maintaining the precision fitting capabilities of Titleist’s SureFit Hosel and a high MOI for stability and forgiveness.

• Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project



If, however, you are looking for ultra-low spin performance and incredible speed from the tee then the TS4 might be the driver you have been searching for.

• Titleist TS4 driver – FIRST LOOK!



The innovations used to drive ball speed in the TS2 and TS3 drivers have been optimised for TS4’s 430cc Speed Chassis, designed to aggressively reduce spin and maximise distance for high-spin players.

Watch the video to find out how David Cunninghame (DC_bunkered) got on whilst testing these new big sticks from Titleist.