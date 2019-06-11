search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosTitleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review

Titleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review

By David Cunninghame11 June, 2019
Titleist Titleist TS1 Titleist TS4 Titleist TS drivers Drivers Craigielaw Review Video

Related videos

OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB
OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Titleist TS metalwoods review
REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?
REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
TaylorMade M4 driver review
TaylorMade M4 driver review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing
Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

Titleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review

By David Cunninghame11 June, 2019
Titleist Titleist TS1 Titleist TS4 Titleist TS drivers Drivers Craigielaw Review Video

The Titleist TS driver family is now complete with the addition of the all-new TS1 & TS4.

The new ultra-lightweight Titleist TS1 has been designed to help those of you who swing it on the slow side generate effortless distance.

• Titleist TS1 driver – FIRST LOOK!

The weighting of TS1 has been strategically trimmed to maximise launch and distance at moderate swing speeds, while maintaining the precision fitting capabilities of Titleist’s SureFit Hosel and a high MOI for stability and forgiveness.

• Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project

If, however, you are looking for ultra-low spin performance and incredible speed from the tee then the TS4 might be the driver you have been searching for.

• Titleist TS4 driver – FIRST LOOK!

The innovations used to drive ball speed in the TS2 and TS3 drivers have been optimised for TS4’s 430cc Speed Chassis, designed to aggressively reduce spin and maximise distance for high-spin players.

Watch the video to find out how David Cunninghame (DC_bunkered) got on whilst testing these new big sticks from Titleist.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
See all videos right arrow