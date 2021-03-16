search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeVideosI LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review

I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review

By David Cunninghame16 March, 2021
Titleist Titleist TSi drivers Titleist TSi1 Titleist TSi4 Titleist drivers Drivers Video Review

The Titleist TSi4 is quite possible the best-looking driver I have ever seen.

Its compact 430cc head and sleek gloss back finish is a joy to behold. 

• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Designed as an ultra-low spin bomber predominantly for high swing speed players, I would love to put this driver in my golf bag, but there is one very good reason why I will not.

• REVIEW – "New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

Watch the video to find out why I’m such a big fan if the TSi4 and also the new TSi1, which has been built to cater for golfers at the opposite end of the swing speed spectrum.

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

I’ll compare the both the TSi1 and TSi4 with my current TSi3 to give you a clear idea of the performance benefits of each driver and let you know which one will be the best fit for your game. 

