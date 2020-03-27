search
HomeVideosTITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?

TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?

By David Cunninghame27 March, 2020
Vokey Vokey SM7 Vokey SM8 Vokey wedges Bob Vokey Titleist Vokey Wedges Review Video

Just how big a difference do fresh grooves make on your short game?

In this video David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) puts his battered and bruised Vokey SM7 wedges up against the latest SM8 models to see what their fresh grooves and new technology can do for his game.

• Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

• HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)

• Bob Vokey Q&A: "I'm still searching for that perfect wedge"

Watch the video and let him talk you through Vokey’s beautifully crafted short game tools.

