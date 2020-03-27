TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Just how big a difference do fresh grooves make on your short game?



In this video David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) puts his battered and bruised Vokey SM7 wedges up against the latest SM8 models to see what their fresh grooves and new technology can do for his game.



Watch the video and let him talk you through Vokey’s beautifully crafted short game tools.