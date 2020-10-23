Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!

The 2020 driver market is perhaps the most competitive ever.
Every one of the big equipment manufacturers has brought to the table a big stick that not only raises the performance bar but also takes huge leaps in styling, sound and feel.
With so many great options out there, picking a new driver this year is as hard as it has ever been.
For that reason, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) has put his five standout models through their paces to let you know why one of them should be going into your bag.
Watch as he pits the Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero, Cobra KING SPEEDZONE, Ping G410 LST, TaylorMade SIM and Titleist TSi3 against one another.