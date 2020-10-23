search
HomeVideosIntroducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!

Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!

By David Cunninghame16 October, 2020
Drivers Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero COBRA SPEEDZONE PING G410 LST TaylorMade SIM Titleist TSi3 Review Video

The 2020 driver market is perhaps the most competitive ever.

Every one of the big equipment manufacturers has brought to the table a big stick that not only raises the performance bar but also takes huge leaps in styling, sound and feel.

• Callaway MAVRIK Drivers – FIRST LOOK

• COBRA SPEEDZONE Driver – FIRST LOOK!

With so many great options out there, picking a new driver this year is as hard as it has ever been.

• PING G410 LST driver – FIRST LOOK!

For that reason, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) has put his five standout models through their paces to let you know why one of them should be going into your bag.

• TaylorMade SIM drivers – FIRST LOOK!

• Titleist TSi drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Watch as he pits the Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero, Cobra KING SPEEDZONE, Ping G410 LST, TaylorMade SIM and Titleist TSi3 against one another.

