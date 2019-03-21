search
Toptracer golf with Paul Lawrie

Toptracer golf with Paul Lawrie

By David Cunninghame21 March, 2019
Paul Lawrie Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Toptracer Toptracer range driving range New Technology Video

Toptracer golf with Paul Lawrie

By David Cunninghame21 March, 2019
Paul Lawrie Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Toptracer Toptracer range driving range New Technology Video

We were recently invited to the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre in Aberdeen to check to the brand-new Toptracer range technology that has just been installed at this brilliant facility.

This technology is revolutionising the traditional trip to the range thanks to its amazing features and games.

Toptracer Range is a golf ball tracking system that uses a minimum of two sensors/cameras in combination with state of the art analysis software to detect your shots.

• Paul Lawrie owns Twitter troll with absolutely perfect reply

Your shots are tracked and made available to you on the touch screens in real time. There is a host of modes and games, suited for all ages and levels of experience, for you to choose from.

• The defining years in the career of Paul Lawrie

You can simply use the launch monitor function to track your shots, or you can choose to play on a selection of golf courses from across the globe and even compete in games and challenges such as long drive and closest to the pin.

• David Law hails mentor Paul Lawrie after Aussie glory

We spoke with the 1999 Open Champion to find out why he wanted this tech at his golf centre and why he thinks it will help you become a better golfer.

To find out more about the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre click here

To find out more about Toptracer click here 

