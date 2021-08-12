THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review

Under Armour’s golf shoe designs have always been grounded by bio-mechanical insights and the 2021 line-up is no different.
There is a wide selection of models to choose from in this new range, highlighted by the Spieth 5.
This is the fifth iteration of Jordan Spieth’s signature golf shoe, which was designed with input from the man himself and using bio-mechanical insights to elevate your on-course performance.
Watch as David Cunninghame gives you his verdict on this brilliant design, along with the HOVR Driver, HOVR Shoe SL and Charged Draw RST models.