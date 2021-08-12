THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?

FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?

FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

Under Armour’s golf shoe designs have always been grounded by bio-mechanical insights and the 2021 line-up is no different.



There is a wide selection of models to choose from in this new range, highlighted by the Spieth 5.



• Under Armour Spieth 5 golf shoe is "almost faultless

• Under Armour 2021 footwear – FIRST LOOK!

This is the fifth iteration of Jordan Spieth’s signature golf shoe, which was designed with input from the man himself and using bio-mechanical insights to elevate your on-course performance.

• WATCH | Driving tips from a tour pro



• WATCH | A round of golf with Justin Thomas

Watch as David Cunninghame gives you his verdict on this brilliant design, along with the HOVR Driver, HOVR Shoe SL and Charged Draw RST models.