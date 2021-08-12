search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosTHE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review

THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review

By David Cunninghame12 August, 2021
Under Armour Under Armour Spieth 5 SL Under Armour HOVR Drive Under Armour golf shoes Shoes Review Video

Related videos

A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FIRST REVIEW! FootJoy Fury shoes
FIRST REVIEW! FootJoy Fury shoes
Review: Putting the FootJoy ARC SL shoe through its paces
Review: Putting the FootJoy ARC SL shoe through its paces
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour Spieth One Review

THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review

By David Cunninghame12 August, 2021
Under Armour Under Armour Spieth 5 SL Under Armour HOVR Drive Under Armour golf shoes Shoes Review Video

Under Armour’s golf shoe designs have always been grounded by bio-mechanical insights and the 2021 line-up is no different.

There is a wide selection of models to choose from in this new range, highlighted by the Spieth 5.

• Under Armour Spieth 5 golf shoe is "almost faultless

• Under Armour 2021 footwear – FIRST LOOK!

This is the fifth iteration of Jordan Spieth’s signature golf shoe, which was designed with input from the man himself and using bio-mechanical insights to elevate your on-course performance.

• WATCH | Driving tips from a tour pro

• WATCH | A round of golf with Justin Thomas

Watch as David Cunninghame gives you his verdict on this brilliant design, along with the HOVR Driver, HOVR Shoe SL and Charged Draw RST models.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow