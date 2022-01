New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!

We all know that Vokey is responsible for some of the finest and most popular wedges in the business.

The question is, however, how do you go about improving upon the brilliant SM8 wedges?



• Titleist reveals new Vokey SM9 wedges

Well to find out, David (@D_Cunninghame) paid a visit to the Titleist Performance Centre at Woburn to test out the latest SM9 designs.

• Titleist introduces significant AVX upgrades



Watch to find out why David was so impressed with Vokey's latest offering.