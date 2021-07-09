search
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas

By bunkered.co.uk09 July, 2021
It's not every day you get the chance to play with one of the world's best golfers.


So, when tournament sponsor VisitScotland invited our editor Bryce Ritchie to play with world No.3 Justin Thomas in the 2021 abrdn Scottish Open Pro-Am, it was a very quick and easy 'yes'.

Our cameras followed Bryce - as well as playing partners David Connor (VisitScotland) and Jamie Borthwick (STV) - around the stunning Renaissance Club in East Lothian to bring you a behind-the-scenes, fly-on-the-wall account of what it's like to play with one of the absolute best in the business.

Bryce even managed to wangle a free lesson out of the day from Justin's dad and coach, Mike Thomas.

Watch, learn and enjoy!

