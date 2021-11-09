search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosWhich Callaway golf ball is right for me?

Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?

By bunkered.co.uk09 November, 2021
Callaway Callaway Chrome Soft Callaway Chrome Soft X Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Callaway Supersoft Callaway ERC Soft Callaway balls

Related videos

CHROME SOFT vs CHROME SOFT X – How good are Callaway’s 2020 tour golf balls?
CHROME SOFT vs CHROME SOFT X – How good are Callaway’s 2020 tour golf balls?
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
CUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)
CUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)
FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)
FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)
MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)
MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?

By bunkered.co.uk09 November, 2021
Callaway Callaway Chrome Soft Callaway Chrome Soft X Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Callaway Supersoft Callaway ERC Soft Callaway balls

Callaway’s golf ball line-up is packed with high-performance models but you might be confused as to which one will be the right fit for your game.

To help clear things up David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts the Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, Chrome Soft X LS, ERC Soft and Supersoft through an extensive test.

The Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS are Callaway’s out-and-out tour golf balls, trusted by the likes of Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson.

• Callaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

• Callaway Supersoft & Supersoft MAX - FIRST LOOK!

The Chrome Soft, with its urethane cover, offers tour-quality control and short game spin for the masses. Plus, each Chrome Soft model comes in at a more affordable price than many other premium golf ball offerings.

The ERC Soft is and advanced three-piece construction that is somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades. Built for long distance with soft feel, a new ‘Hybrid Cover’ made with a PARALOID Impact Modifier helps to enhance its short game performance.

• CHROME SOFT vs CHROME SOFT X

• Callaway JAWS Full Toe Wedges review

Finally, the Supersoft delivers that incredibly ‘mushy’ soft feel at impact that so many golfers love. It also offers brilliant distance and is a great option for the price conscious golfer.

Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about these golf balls and find out which one you should be sticking in your bag.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow