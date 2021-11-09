Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Callaway’s golf ball line-up is packed with high-performance models but you might be confused as to which one will be the right fit for your game.

To help clear things up David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts the Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, Chrome Soft X LS, ERC Soft and Supersoft through an extensive test.

The Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS are Callaway’s out-and-out tour golf balls, trusted by the likes of Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson.

The Chrome Soft, with its urethane cover, offers tour-quality control and short game spin for the masses. Plus, each Chrome Soft model comes in at a more affordable price than many other premium golf ball offerings.

The ERC Soft is and advanced three-piece construction that is somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades. Built for long distance with soft feel, a new ‘Hybrid Cover’ made with a PARALOID Impact Modifier helps to enhance its short game performance.

Finally, the Supersoft delivers that incredibly ‘mushy’ soft feel at impact that so many golfers love. It also offers brilliant distance and is a great option for the price conscious golfer.

Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about these golf balls and find out which one you should be sticking in your bag.