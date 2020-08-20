How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?

BIG BERTHA IS BACK

If you’re looking for a new way to get distance out of your swing then Callaway has the weapon for you.

The Big Bertha B-21 has been designed with those of you who really struggle off the tee in mind

The main objective for Callaway was to cure one of the most common issues among club golfers: the ultra-high spinning slice.

The B-21 isn’t the only draw bias driver in Callaway’s current line-up though. The MAVRIK Max also offers slicers of the golf ball an effective way of finding more fairways and gaining extra distance.

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) pits the Big Bertha B-21 and MAVRIK Max against one another to find out which is Callaway’s best ant-slice big stick.