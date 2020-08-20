search
WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max

By David Cunninghame20 August, 2020
Callaway Callaway Big Bertha B-21 Callaway Big Bertha B-21 driver Callaway MAVRIK Callaway MAVRIK MAX New Gear Review Video

BIG BERTHA IS BACK


If you’re looking for a new way to get distance out of your swing then Callaway has the weapon for you.

The Big Bertha B-21 has been designed with those of you who really struggle off the tee in mind

The main objective for Callaway was to cure one of the most common issues among club golfers: the ultra-high spinning slice.

* Callaway Big Bertha B-21 fairways & hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

* Get your hands on Tiger’s TaylorMade wedges

* TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

The B-21 isn’t the only draw bias driver in Callaway’s current line-up though. The MAVRIK Max also offers slicers of the golf ball an effective way of finding more fairways and gaining extra distance.

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) pits the Big Bertha B-21 and MAVRIK Max against one another to find out which is Callaway’s best ant-slice big stick.

