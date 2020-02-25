search
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

By bunkered.co.uk25 February, 2020
FootJoy Footjoy shoes Pro SL Pro SL Carbon Tour X

You don’t get to be the No.1 shoe in golf without a commitment to innovation and producing better and better products, year after year.

That’s exactly what FootJoy has done.

The iconic brand has a shoe for every golfer in its 2020 line-up. But how do you decide which is the right one for you?

* FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?

• REVIEW - FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon

To find out, we went behind the scenes of its tour seeding process to speak to some of FJ’s leading brand ambassadors about three new shoes in particular: the new FootJoy Pro S|L, Pro S|L Carbon and Tour X.

