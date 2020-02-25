Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?

You don’t get to be the No.1 shoe in golf without a commitment to innovation and producing better and better products, year after year.

That’s exactly what FootJoy has done.

The iconic brand has a shoe for every golfer in its 2020 line-up. But how do you decide which is the right one for you?



To find out, we went behind the scenes of its tour seeding process to speak to some of FJ’s leading brand ambassadors about three new shoes in particular: the new FootJoy Pro S|L, Pro S|L Carbon and Tour X.